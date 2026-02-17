One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.12pm on Tuesday, February 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an activation of fire alarm in Telford.

“This was a false alarm caused by vaping.”