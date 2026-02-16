The trio got stuck in an elevator at Walton Court, Wombridge, Telford last night (February 15).

Firefighters were called out at around 9.30pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Sunday, February 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘lift rescue, persons locked in’.

“Two persons and a dog were released from entrapment in a lift car by fire service personnel.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.