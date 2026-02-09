New cricket nets to boost women’s and girls’ game at Telford sports club

Last year, Allscott Sports and Social Club asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to install a new cricket nets.

The club said the three-lane training facility would provide training facilities for the growing women and girls cricket teams.

The application revealed the club's aim to make Allscott the second women’s and girls cricket hub in the county - the first being in Whittington.

During the consultation phase for the application, no objections were raised by any statutory consultees and it has received support from Wrockwardine Councillor, Gareth Thomas, and the Wrockwardine Parish Council.