Telford student aiming high at Sea Cadets after clay pigeon success

Hayden Gibbins said he joined the Telford Sea Cadets three years ago.

Now the 18-year-old is aiming to become an instructor to inspire other youngsters.

Hayden, who goes to Telford College in Wellington, has taken part in a wide range of competitions, training activities and community events since joining the cadets - including becoming a hot shot at clay pigeon shooting.

Hayden Gibbins with Mercia District Officer Lt Cdr David Burley

He won the ‘High Gun’ award at last year’s inter-Shropshire cadet clay shooting competition and also represented his unit at the National Cadet Clay Target Shoot in Cambridge, as well as at Shropshire events.

Hayden has also competed in Mercia District Drill & Piping, five-a-side football and swimming events, helping him develop teamwork, discipline, and confidence.

Through the Sea Cadets he has achieved qualifications in first aid and catering, supporting both his personal development and practical life skills.

He has sailed twice on the training ship TS Royalist, completing six-day voyages including a journey from Weymouth to Gosport, further developing his sailing and navigation abilities.

Attending Cadet Conference and Summer Camp has also helped to strengthen his leadership and communication skills.

At Telford College, Hayden is in the second year of a public uniformed services course. Tutors say he is working really well, and is set to graduate with a good grade.

He said: “I'm grateful for the opportunities Sea Cadets has given me, and I'd encourage other young people to try what's on offer at the Telford unit.”

Alongside training, Hayden has been actively involved in the local community, taking part in the Newport remembrance parade, the King’s coronation parade, and Christmas fair fundraising events, reflecting the Sea Cadets’ strong commitment to service and citizenship.

The Telford-based TS Wrekin group is part of the national Sea Cadets charity, which supports more than 14,000 young people aged 10–18 across the UK through adventure-based learning inspired by the Royal Navy. The unit meets on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7pm to 9.45pm at Hadley Park East, Telford.

Learn more at https://www.sea-cadets.org/telford.