Telford park home site operator appeals after planners refuse nine more properties

Officials at Telford & Wrekin Council had refused the application requesting permission to extend the Homelands Park site, at Mossey Green, Ketley Bank citing drainage concerns.

Officials had been concerned about how rainwater and sewage would be drained off the site and what would happen if a pump failed.

But Chris Nedic, of site operator Sovereign Parks, has told the Planning Inspectorate that issues should have been subject to conditions following the granting of planning permission.

Planning agents said that in the “unlikely event” of pump failure “water should back up and be held in the pond, until the problem has been fixed”.

Aerial view of the park homes site at Ketley Bank. Picture: Google

“This does not present a problem as the pond and pump are situated away from the park homes and the flood exceedance plan demonstrates that overland flows fall away from the properties towards the woodland.”

The agents said they “respectfully suggest” that the detailed approach “exceeds the control that should be imposed”.

They added: “It is stressed that there has been no sewer flooding on site associated with the existing private drainage network that currently discharges to the public sewer.

“In our opinion, any outstanding matters could have been conditioned to provide the control the flood authority was seeking.”

The agent added that park homes form an important component of Telford and Wrekin’s overall housing land supply, and the site lies in a sustainable location that provides for access by walking, cycling and public transport.

The inspector is set to decide the issue on the basis of an exchange of written statements after final comments are received in March.