Controversial Telford dormer bungalow scheme withdrawn after planners raise concerns

Residents of Brookside in Muxton were up in arms over proposals for a detached dormer bungalow – with rooms in the roof space – and a standalone garage block.

The land had outline planning permission for a single-storey home that was granted to a different applicant in the summer of 2023.

One resident told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the narrow road already had parking problems.

“This combined with the usual mess from building works [and] any construction traffic will have a negative impact on the residents,” they wrote.

Others wrote of potential flooding problems from a nearby brook.

Another resident told planners that the outline permission was granted for a single-storey building.

“But the proposed building seems to be a two-storey building,” they added.

“We have lived in Brookside for over 40 years and each year the water level in the brook has risen considerably during high rainfall, causing concern regarding flooding to existing properties.

“Allowing surface water to be discharged into the brook will only exacerbate the situation.”

But it was the size of the new proposed property which concerned council planning officers.

They told planning agents at FocusArchitects that the scheme would need a complete re-design to meet their concerns.

“Further justification would be required for the local planning authority to consider anything larger than a single-storey,” planners wrote.

The agents, acting for Shifnal-based D3 Developments, conceded that the proposal had been “slightly overzealous”.

In withdrawing the plans the agent wrote: “I think we can work with this and look to propose a more sympathetic dormer proposal which could strike a mid-ground between the very conservative outline approval and perhaps the slightly overzealous recent proposal.

“We will also review the exterior style to better respect the red brick context.”

Planners have confirmed that the application has been withdrawn.