Telford hotel hopes to add 11-bay driving range to its golf offer

The Telford Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort at Great Hay Drive, Sutton Way, already has an eight-bay range but wants to refurbish those and add to the golfing offer.

Planning agents have told Telford & Wrekin Council that the hotel sits in a “superb location".

The agents added that the existing driving range is to the east of the golf club house and hotel car park. There is an 18-hole golf course on the site.

General view of the golf course at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort, Great Hay Drive, Sutton Hill, Telford. Picture: Google

“The TrackMan driving range facility offers state of the art, data-led ball tracking technology, further increasing the leisure facilities on offer at the resort,” write the agents.

“The TrackMan system is a state-of-the-art facility and will be an impressive and important asset for the hotel, bringing wider usage and availability for all: business, individual and group meets and the local community.”

The application is out for a period of public consultation on the Telford & Wrekin Coucil planning portal (reference number TWC/2026/0042).