In pictures: Latest winning snaps from Newport Photographic Club's competition

In January, Newport Photographic Club held their first themed compeition on the subject of contrasts in colour.

The competition was for intermediate and advanced prints and projected images and saw dozens of pictures submitted for judging.

It was judged by Dave McGuire, who chose the following images:

Advanced Prints

Maria Macklin – Fragments of Barcelona

Winner: Maria Macklin – Fragments of Barcelona

Norman O‘Neill – Between Fade & Fall

Second Place: Norman O‘Neill – Between Fade & Fall

Norman O‘Neill – Get Out of My Face

Runner Up: Norman O‘Neill – Get Out of My Face

Chris Lewis – Derwentwater Reflections

Chris Lewis – Derwentwater Reflections

Brian Truslove – Polarised Glasses

Brian Truslove – Polarised Glasses

Dave Thorner – Fire in the Sky

Dave Thorner – Fire in the Sky

Maria Macklin – Beneath the Ocean

Highly Commended: Maria Macklin – Beneath the Ocean

Alan Fowler – Bluebells & Beech Leaves

Highly Commended: Alan Fowler – Bluebells & Beech Leaves

Chris Lewis – When Seasons Converge

Commended: Chris Lewis – When Seasons Converge

Mike Warrender – Fiery Run

Commended: Mike Warrender – Fiery Run

Intermediate Prints

Stephen Haycock – It’s Just a Twirl

Winner: Stephen Haycock – It’s Just a Twirl

Phil Danby – Nature in Harmony

Second Place: Phil Danby – Nature in Harmony

Mark Jones – Dodge Pickup

Runner Up: Mark Jones – Dodge Pickup

Phil Danby – Urban Zigzag

Phil Danby – Urban Zigzag

Stephen Haycock – Sunset Over Brighton Pier

Stephen Haycock – Sunset Over Brighton Pier

Stephen Haycock – Sunset Over Brighton Pier

Sheila Morris – Findhorn Beach Huts

Sheila Morris – Findhorn Beach Huts

Highly Commended: Mark Jones – Cosmos Flower

Mark Jones – Cosmos Flower

Commended: Sheila Morris – Power in the Woods

Sheila Morris – Power in the Woods

Advanced PDIs

Dave Thorner – Calm Before the Storm

Winner: Dave Thorner – Calm Before the Storm

Maria Macklin – Illuminated Walkway

Second Place: Maria Macklin – Illuminated Walkway

Graham Burns – Watery Colours

Runner Up: Graham Burns – Watery Colours

Mike Warrender – Fireworks

Mike Warrender – Fireworks

Chris Lewis – Aurora Borealis Shropshire

Chris Lewis – Aurora Borealis Shropshire

Norman O‘Neill – Bluebells

Norman O‘Neill – Bluebells

Bill Spencer – Handprint on Frosted Windscreen

Highly Commended: Bill Spencer – Handprint on Frosted Windscreen

Phil Green – Newcastle and Gateshead Waterfront

Highly Commended: Phil Green – Newcastle and Gateshead Waterfront

Dave Thorner – Sunset Silhouette

Commended: Dave Thorner – Sunset Silhouette

Norman O‘Neill – Golden Poise Against a Violet Calm

Commended: Norman O‘Neill – Golden Poise Against a Violet Calm

Intermediate PDIs

Phil Danby – Pastel Serenity

Winner: Phil Danby – Pastel Serenity

Phil Danby – Captured in Repetition

Second Place: Phil Danby – Captured in Repetition

Elizabeth Toon – Painted Lady on Thistle

Runner Up: Elizabeth Toon – Painted Lady on Thistle

Peter Palmer – Summer’s Colour

Peter Palmer – Summer’s Colour

Elizabeth Toon – Self Seeders

Elizabeth Toon – Self Seeders

Mark Jones – Christmas Explosion

Mark Jones – Christmas Explosion

Mark Jones – Just One More Go!

Highly Commended: Mark Jones – Just One More Go!

Harry Cheadle – Colourful Canopy

Highly Commended: Harry Cheadle – Colourful Canopy

Peter Palmer – Autumn’s Contrast

Commended: Peter Palmer – Autumn’s Contrast

Stephen Haycock – The Sky at Night

Commended: Stephen Haycock – The Sky at Night

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.