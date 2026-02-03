In pictures: Latest winning snaps from Newport Photographic Club's competition
Newport Photographic Club recently held their first competition of 2026 - and here are some of the stunning entries.
In January, Newport Photographic Club held their first themed compeition on the subject of contrasts in colour.
The competition was for intermediate and advanced prints and projected images and saw dozens of pictures submitted for judging.
It was judged by Dave McGuire, who chose the following images:
Advanced Prints
Winner: Maria Macklin – Fragments of Barcelona
Second Place: Norman O‘Neill – Between Fade & Fall
Runner Up: Norman O‘Neill – Get Out of My Face
Chris Lewis – Derwentwater Reflections
Brian Truslove – Polarised Glasses
Dave Thorner – Fire in the Sky
Highly Commended: Maria Macklin – Beneath the Ocean
Highly Commended: Alan Fowler – Bluebells & Beech Leaves
Commended: Chris Lewis – When Seasons Converge
Commended: Mike Warrender – Fiery Run
Intermediate Prints
Winner: Stephen Haycock – It’s Just a Twirl
Second Place: Phil Danby – Nature in Harmony
Runner Up: Mark Jones – Dodge Pickup
Phil Danby – Urban Zigzag
Stephen Haycock – Sunset Over Brighton Pier
Sheila Morris – Findhorn Beach Huts
Highly Commended: Mark Jones – Cosmos Flower
Commended: Sheila Morris – Power in the Woods
Advanced PDIs
Winner: Dave Thorner – Calm Before the Storm
Second Place: Maria Macklin – Illuminated Walkway
Runner Up: Graham Burns – Watery Colours
Mike Warrender – Fireworks
Chris Lewis – Aurora Borealis Shropshire
Norman O‘Neill – Bluebells
Highly Commended: Bill Spencer – Handprint on Frosted Windscreen
Highly Commended: Phil Green – Newcastle and Gateshead Waterfront
Commended: Dave Thorner – Sunset Silhouette
Commended: Norman O‘Neill – Golden Poise Against a Violet Calm
Intermediate PDIs
Winner: Phil Danby – Pastel Serenity
Second Place: Phil Danby – Captured in Repetition
Runner Up: Elizabeth Toon – Painted Lady on Thistle
Peter Palmer – Summer’s Colour
Elizabeth Toon – Self Seeders
Mark Jones – Christmas Explosion
Highly Commended: Mark Jones – Just One More Go!
Highly Commended: Harry Cheadle – Colourful Canopy
Commended: Peter Palmer – Autumn’s Contrast
Commended: Stephen Haycock – The Sky at Night
The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.