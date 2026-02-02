Warning to owners after reports of 'dogs behaving aggressively' in Telford

The Safer Neighbourhood Team for The Nedge said they have received a number of recent reports of dogs behaving aggressively towards other dogs in the Stirchley area of Telford.

"We are asking all dog owners to please ensure their dogs are kept under proper control, particularly when walking near roads and public pathways," a spokesperson for the team said. "Recall is the single, most important command you can teach your dog.

"Keeping your dog on a lead near roads and ensuring it is under control helps protect your dog and other animals, pedestrians and road users.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy walking safely in our community. Please be considerate of others and act responsibly when exercising your dog.

"If you witness aggressive dog behaviour or have concerns, please report this via the appropriate channels."