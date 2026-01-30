Telford resident appeals over extension refusal

Harnak Singh, of Davenham Walk, Newdale, saw his plans refused by Telford & Wrekin Council planners and he has now lodged an appeal for government inspectors to decide.

General view of Davenham Walk, Newdale, in Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Planners had turned down the proposal, saying it fails to respect the established character of the area, appearing visually dominant and incongruous.

They added that when added to a previous extension it would result in over-development.

But in lodging the appeal, planning agent Master Design Studio Limited of Birmingham wrote that the reason for refusal is ‘not substantiated’.

“The refusal reason relies on subjective concerns that are not supported by the physical evidence or the submitted drawings.

“The proposal would sit comfortably within its context and would not harm the character or appearance of the area,” the agent wrote in an appeal statement.

They added that it would be a “modest, well-designed domestic extension which has been carefully developed to respond positively to the site’s constraints, topography, and surrounding character”.

Council planners will have the opportunity to respond before the planning inspector decides the issue at a future date based on written statements.