Telford ‘supported living’ plan withdrawn after ‘significant concern’ raised

Officials at Telford & Wrekin Council told planning agents for Everready Health and Social Care Solutions that time deadlines could not be extended for the issues to be dealt with.

The care company behind the plan is based at Halesfield 2 in Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Emails between planning agent Plande, of Greater Manchester, and officials at Telford & Wrekin Council raised issues of parking, staff rotas, and how the company was proposing to mix children at the house in Leegomery.

No members of the public raised objections to the change of use of the property in Anson Drive but officials had many.

“Given the level of amendments required and the significant concerns raised by the local highways authority, officers are unable to allow additional time for amended information / plans to be submitted and assessed,” officials told the agent.

“Additionally, due to recent changes to government guidance, the local planning authority are no longer able to agree extensions of time to planning applications.”

The agent was told that if the application was not withdrawn to would have been ‘recommended for refusal”.

Officials said ‘contradictory’ information had been given about staff, there was ‘insufficient’ parking for staff and visitors.

And the care company, based at Halesfield 2, was offering mixed accommodation for both vulnerable young people in care and over 18s not ‘care experienced’.

Council officials had questions about ensuring the younger occupants would not be negatively impacted.

The care company had applied to use the two storey mid-terrace property for up to three residents, aged 16-25, ‘when they are ready to live independently in the community.’

“The applicant’s aim is to provide a home for young people, not a ‘placement’. It is intended that the property should be indistinguishable from any other family home on the street,” agents told planners.

On the subject of parking the council were told that shift change over times would avoid peak times for parking demand and could be accommodated without detriment to highway safety.

Planners were told that the company’s ethos is “grounded in the principles of respect, compassion, and empowerment.”

Council officials told the applicant that the decision can be appealed or withdrawn and making a new approach to the council so a further assessment could me made.

The agent confirmed that it would be withdrawn.