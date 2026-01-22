'Give nature some space': 80 homes plan in Telford sparks concerns over traffic, wildlife and stretched services

Outline plans to build up to 80 new homes in Horsehay were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council earlier this month.

The scheme pertains to a 9-acre parcel of agricultural land located west of Wellington Road, which has been designated for housing in the council's local plan review.

Land promoters Richborough, who put forward the scheme, suggest 10 of the homes could be made available for social, affordable, or intermediate rent, while another 10 would be made available for affordable home ownership.

The scheme, which relates to a 9-acre patch of agricultural land west of Wellington Road, has been put forward by Fisher German on behalf of land promoters, Richborough. Photo: Google

The documents also suggest there would be a "generous" open green space that could feature new play areas, allotment spaces, community orchards and wildlife habitats.

However, residents have not wholeheartedly welcomed the scheme, with many taking to the planning portal to submit official objections.

Objectors' concerns include the potential increase in traffic that could come with the new development, along with the impact on local services and the loss of the green space.

"Wellington Road is already subject to excessive volume and speeding traffic," wrote one, unnamed commenter.

80 new homes could be built on this patch land west of Wellington Road in Horsehay. Photo: Google

"The road through from Lightmoor Village is already exceptionally busy and an additional 80 houses here will cause even more congestion."

While Miss Bailey wrote: "These proposed additional houses would also put further strain on the already stretched basic services such as schools and GPs.

"The environment and wildlife is suffering with the mass of ground being torn up and replaced with concrete. Give nature some space."

Not everyone is totally opposed to the scheme, however, with Little Wenlock Parish Council supporting the scheme, subject to a contribution towards the renovation of a local playing field.

The NHS Integrated Care Board and Telford & Wrekin's education team have also raised no objections to the scheme, subject to financial contributions from the future developer.

The full application, which is open for public consultation until January 29, is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2026/0005