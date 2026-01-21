Defibrillator presented to Telford pub after six-year community campaign funds the lifesaving equipment

A defibrillator, to help people who suffer a cardiac arrest, has been presented to the landlord and landlady of The Wickets pub on Holyhead Road in Wellington.

The potentially life-saving equipment was handed over by Water Search and Rescue representative Richard Bower to Lance and Debbie, who run the pub.

The presentation follows a six-year campaign organised by Mary Jennings, a former teacher at Ercall Wood Academy.

The defibrillator has been installed at The Wickets Inn Wellington. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

The campaign involved staff, students, parents, carers and the wider community collecting more than 400,000 milk bottle tops.

They were sold for recycling and the money raised has provided the defibrillator for the community.

Mrs Jennings said she wanted to thank all those involved for their support, including the students from Ercall Wood Academy and Councillor Luter who attended to see the defibrillator being handed over.

She said: "This will now be available for community use, thanks to the many who supported this initiative."