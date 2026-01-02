Telford travel firm generously offers free transport to NHS staff as snow hits Shropshire

Snow was seen falling over parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales on Thursday morning (January 2) following the Met Office's yellow weather warning.

Amid the conditions which could make it difficult for residents to travel safely, Above & Beyond Travel, based in Telford, announced a free travel initiative to help out.

The company has offered help to NHS employees who are struggling to get to or from their shifts. Rather than charging for the service, the company is asking passengers to consider making a voluntary donation to Parents Opening Doors (PODS), a local charity supporting families in need.

In a statement shared online, the company said: "At Above & Beyond Travel, we want to step in and help. If you are NHS staff and are struggling to get to or from work due to the potential dumping of snow, we will do our best to help where we can.

"There will be no charge for this service. Instead, we are kindly asking for a voluntary donation to Parents Opening Doors, a local charity supporting families when they need it most.

"This isn’t about profit. It’s about community, care, and making sure essential workers can do their jobs safely."

Telford MP Shaun Davies praised the company's generosity, saying: "Wow! What a kind way to start the year - an amazing gesture from this Telford company supporting NHS staff so they can in turn support our community - by raising money for another amazing Telford community group."