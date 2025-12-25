The Shropshire Spitfire Project has been a painstaking, 16-year endeavour to bring a 1966 Triumph Spitfire back to its former glory, with proceeds of its sale being donated to Severn Hospice.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

The idea came about after Karen Miller’s father, who was a Triumph enthusiast, died at the hospice in Shrewsbury.

He had bought Karen the car for her 18th birthday. She struggled to drive it, so her father had it safely tucked away in his garage with the aim of restoring it in the future.

After her dad died, Karen got in touch with David Embery, of the Triumphs Sports Six Club in Shropshire, and the idea was born.