Telford council committee meeting postponed after just two councillors show up

Telford & Wrekin Council’s licensing committee was due to examine proposed revisions to the authority’s licensing policy, which sets out how it regulates alcohol sales.

After an official left the chamber to check that none of the members were arriving late, the committee was left with councillors John Thompson (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood and Trench) and Peter Scott (Independent, Newport West).

The rules require three councillors – who each receive a basic allowance of £12,500 – to be present at the council chamber at Southwater One to be able to make decisions.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that at least one of the councillors had warned officials that they may have had to record apologies late for the meeting at Southwater on Thursday (December 18).

Four officials and two councillors were present. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Thompson, who chaired the abortive meeting, wished the four officials, his elected colleague and the local democracy reporter present a merry Christmas as he called it off at a few minutes past its 6pm official start time.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” said Councillor Thompson.

“Thank you to Peter Scott for attending but because of illness and other commitments I am very sorry to say that tonight’s meeting has got to be adjourned.”

Councillor Peter Scott had room to spare as one of only two members who made it to the meeting. Picture: LDRS

It was confirmed after the meeting that it would be rescheduled in the new year before the next gathering of the full council.

The full council will then be asked to vote to approve the new licensing policy, which is set to be in place for five years.

Proposed amendments include updates on counter-terrorism measures as well as work to tackle violence against women and girls, drink and needle spiking, plus expanded sections on alcohol deliveries and child sexual exploitation.

Wording is set to be added to reflect academic research demonstrating the positive impact of Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative accreditation on licensed premises in Telford.

Apologies were recorded on the council’s website for the following councillors representing all three main political parties: Hilda Rhodes, Corrine Chikandamina, Janice Jones, Gilly Latham-Reynolds, Nathalie Page, Ranbir Sahota, Karen Tomlinson, and Rachael Tyrrell.

A screenshot showing apologies recorded for the committee meeting in Telford. Picture: LDRS

No substitute members were listed.