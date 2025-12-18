Person freed by fire crews after getting stuck between car door and wall in Telford

At around 2.08pm on Thursday (December 18), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for urgent assistance at an incident in Arleston.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene, along with a land ambulance crew.

The fire service reported that a person was "stuck between a car door and wall".

Firefighters repositioned the vehicle to free the person, and no further action was required from fire service personnel.