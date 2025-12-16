Plan for BT Street Hub in Telford town centre rejected over impact on pedestrian safety

The street hub would have been on land next to Coffee #1 in Northfield Street, near the southern entrance to Telford Centre.

It would have had illuminated digital screens with advertising side panels.

It would have also provided wi-fi, enabled rapid device charging and community and emergency awareness messaging.

Coffee #1 in Telford could be the site of a BT Street Hub. Picture: Google

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved another hub in Wellington but planners turned down the hub near Coffee #1 because it would have been too close to a pedestrian crossing.

“The proposed development would have an unacceptable impact on highway and pedestrian safety, introducing a visually distracting element adjacent to a zebra crossing", planners have told Global Media Ltd.

Council planners also approved plans for a BT Street Hub at Naylors Row, at The Parade, in Wellington.

Officials have also approved another company’s plans for several new communications kiosks with integrated defibrillators across the town – including one near the proposed site for the rejected BT hub.

Those kiosks were applied for by NWP Street Ltd and include one on land adjacent to Telford Central Bus Station, also off Northfield Street.

Council highways officials had also initially objected to its location as it was planned on a tactile pedestrian crossing.

But amended plans were submitted moving it further north and that has been deemed acceptable, with conditions on the displaying of adverts.

Other locations for the defibrillator kiosks include on land next to Wellington Police Station in Victoria Road and at Asda in Malinsgate.