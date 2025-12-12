The past month has seen food hygiene inspectors carrying out checks at a range of restaurants, cafés and takeaways across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Following the inspections the premises are graded from zero to five - with zero being the lowest grade and five the highest.

The Food Standards Agency says the inspections offer a snapshot of how different venues are managing food safety.

It says the system is designed to give customers greater confidence when deciding where to buy and eat food.

During each visit, inspectors look at how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the overall management of food safety procedures.