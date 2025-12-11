Plans to change Mercure Telford Central Hotel car wash plans withdrawn

Valentin Gjoka had applied for planning permission to relocate a container used as a staff room and store onto a grass verge at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel, in Forge Gate.

A canopy used to cover cars as they were being washed had suffered damage and would be removed but the plan was to keep the operation in the same location.

Agent Keith Reynolds, of Keith Reynolds Associates, in Solihull, told Telford & Wrekin Coucil planners that the container is on the access route to the hotel’s rear overflow car park.

“It has been agreed that this could be relocated on the deep green verge almost opposite its current position thereby leaving this access route free of obstruction and also concealing the container from the main car park,” the agent wrote.

Entrance to the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel, in Forge Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Planners were told that the canopy “which has received planning approval in the past for a limited time has suffered some vehicle damage and is in a dangerous state.

“It has been decided to remove the canopy completely off site.

“The car wash area will remain in its current position as drainage has been installed for its specific use.”

But planners have been in touch with the agent over the ‘permanent structure’ at the car wash where two full time and two part time people are employed.

And the agent has told planners that the application has been withdrawn so that the applicant and the hotel could be consulted about the permanent structure.

Planners have confirmed that a part retrospective application for the creation of a car wash and valeting centre, removal of existing car wash canopy and relocation of outbuilding has been withdrawn.