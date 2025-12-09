Telford pest control manufacturer makes £750 donation to Telford food bank and crisis support charity

PelGar International chose to support the charity during the winter months, helping to fund its vital work assisting vulnerable individuals and families across the region.

Allan Broley and Monika Karasiewicz of PelGar visited Telford Crisis Support to hand over the cheque and see first-hand the difference the charity makes.

Telford Crisis Support (TCS) is a volunteer-led organisation centred on a core food bank service. The charity provides food parcels, school uniforms, baby and toddler packs, and support for people experiencing homelessness.

TCS has made a significant impact across the region, packing more than 12,000 meals each month - around 133 meals every single day. The team relies on donations and partnerships and is currently working with Co-op stores and Asda to maintain a steady supply of essential items.

Speaking on behalf of Telford Crisis Support, Erin Aston said: "Every donation helps us reach more people in crisis. PelGar’s support means families and individuals across Telford will have access to food and essentials when they need them most."

PelGar International manufactures rodenticide and insecticide products for controlling public health and farming pests.