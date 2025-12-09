Telford man banned from keeping animals for 10 years after puppy abuse caught on video

Adam Luke Karakulah, of Stafford Park, has been disqualified from keeping any animals after he failed to protect his puppy, Romeo, from pain, suffering and injury. He was captured ill-treating his puppy on video.

Cannock Magistrates Court heard that footage taken in July showed Karakulah hit Romeo with a mop, and on another occasion strike the puppy three times with his foot.

Another video clip showed Karakulah bend down to handle Romeo before striking the dog approximately four times. The court was also told that on a separate occasion seen in the video he "grabs Romeo by the neck using one hand and picks him up roughly".

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced on Tuesday, December 2.

In mitigation, the court heard that Karakulah was sorry and accepted his training fell short, claiming he had taken advice from the internet due to inexperience. The RSPCA said he is now educating himself on appropriate dog-training techniques.

Alongside a 10-year ban, he received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £350 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Nayman Dunderdale told the court he received the video evidence on July 21, showing "a chihuahua-type dog being physically ill-treated".

The following day Mr Dunderdale was able to see Romeo, who was not staying with his owner at that time. He said the puppy "seemed to appear in normal bodily [condition] with no apparent limps, sores or injuries".

Mr Dunderdale said Romeo "seemed a confident young pup but was hand shy and did not like being touched near its neck and head".

On July 31, Romeo was examined by a vet, who found no visible signs of injury or disease and decided an X-ray was not appropriate due to his age and lack of clinical symptoms.

A veterinary statement provided to the court said the videos showed Romeo being "inappropriately handled by the owner".

The vet added that Karakulah failed to take reasonable steps to protect the puppy from pain, injury, fear and distress.

They wrote: "I would have expected a responsible owner not to hit their dog, and to recognise when their behavior was causing the dog distress - and to stop.

"The way in which the owner forcefully handled Romeo was unnecessary and will have caused fear and distress in anticipation of being handled and/or struck due to the threat of pain and injury.

"Additionally, this rough handling, hitting and kicking of Romeo may have caused pain and injury which was not detectable at the time of examination, which, based on the timestamps on the videos, may have taken place up to 20 days after the recorded incidents of abuse."

They also noted that the way Karakulah spoke to Romeo was inappropriate and "likely to cause fear and distress".

Following sentencing, inspector Dunderdale said: "There is never an excuse to treat a dog in this way and the RSPCA advocates reward-based training. Luckily Romeo didn’t appear to have any long-term injuries, who is now in a new home."