Six-bed HMO confirmed as ‘lawful use’ at Telford house despite parking objection

A local resident told officials at Telford & Wrekin Council that Churncote in Stirchley “is a small family street with inadequate parking for the current residents”.

They added that proposing to add six cars to one household is “ridiculous and will cause more issues”.

The council recently decided to consult on removing permitted development rights for property owners in certain circumstances.

Churncote in Stirchley, Telford. Picture: Google

If an Article 4 directive is eventually passed it would mean that in future planners would be able to consider parking issues.

But in these circumstances planners have told Telford applicant Jatinder Singh that the use of the property as a six-bed HMO is lawful.

Planners wrote: “The proposed use and development benefits from permitted development rights.”

They added: “On the basis that the HMO is not occupied by more than six individuals, the proposal is permitted development.”

Agent Amandeep Singh, of W13 Ltd, in Willenhall, had told the council: “The conversion involves only internal alterations with no material external changes, maintaining the property’s residential character, access, and amenity arrangements.”

In a design and access statement lodged with planners the agent wrote: “The conversion has been carefully considered to ensure it meets high amenity and management standards while maintaining the architectural integrity and residential character of the property and its surroundings.”

The agent adds that the self-contained bedrooms will each meet or exceed space standards for HMO use.

“The intent is to provide secure, comfortable accommodation for professionals or local key workers, contributing to local housing provision.

“The proposal demonstrates that the change of use can be implemented without adverse impact on neighbouring properties, the local environment, or the visual quality of Churncote, ensuring the property continues to contribute positively to the local streetscape and community.”