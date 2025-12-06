Fire crew releases toddler locked in Telford bathroom

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the three-year-old had got locked in the bathroom at a property in Stonedale, Sutton Hill in Telford after a screw came loose from the lock.

The fire service said they were called out at 12.30pm and had the toddler freed by 12.46pm after "Fire service personnel forced entry".