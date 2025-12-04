Woman released from car after car and van crash in Telford

The crash on the Randley Interchange in Telford, just off the A442 occurred around 8am.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Police, ambulance and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved a car in a collision with van.

They added that one person was released from their vehicle by a fire crew using "small gear".

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said; "We were called to a two vehicle RTC on the Randlay interchange at about 7.50am this morning at the junction of the A442 and A464.

"The collision involved a car and a van. Fire and ambulance also in attendance.

"A female in the car was trapped and is being assessed by ambulance crews for her injuries. No arrests have been made."



The ambulance service have been contacted for more details.