Tighter rules for HMOs on the cards as Telford cabinet triggers consultation

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ruling cabinet has decided that now is the right time to go for a range of measures because of the impact that concentrations of HMOs are having on parts of the borough.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St Georges), the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, told Thursday’s meeting (December 4) that the council has “thought about this long and hard” and has the “evidence base” to support moves.

Councillor Overton added that there are “some concerns” that landlords of smaller HMOs will “pass on” the £1,522.42-per-property costs of five-year licences to tenants.

But he added: “Over the five years for the fee it is not that much per year.”

He added that residents are telling the council that “there is an issue with the proliferation of HMOs” in some areas.

These issues can include anti-social behaviour and problems with parking.

If landlords of smaller HMOs have permitted development rights removed under what is known as an Article 4 direction, they would have to apply for planning permission.

The meeting heard that the public could express their concerns through the planning system and have them considered that way.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet met at Southwater One on Thursday, December 4. Picture: LDRS

Conservative opposition leader Andrew Eade (Church Aston and Lilleshall) said he was “broadly supportive".

"And who wouldn’t be? But there is a downside," he said.

“Costs are going to be passed on to the tenants and it may reduce the number of dwellings as well as driving up rents."

Councillors have also been told that in the year or so it could take to implement new licensing and planning rules there might be an increase in the number of HMOs, new planning rules are not retrospective and the Government may resist.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour, Ironbridge Gorge) the cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said the council is going for a borough-wide implementation of new rules.

She said the council had considered focusing on certain areas but this risked pushing the issues into other areas. But she added that they believe the council has the “best approach”.

Council leader Lee Carter (Arleston and College) said his inbox is “full” of issues surrounding HMOs.

He said the council will be “robust” with landlords who are not meeting the criteria the council sets.

“This will make sure we have all the tools in our armoury,” he said.

Councillors stressed that they want to hear a wide range of views in consultations which are due to start on December 16.

New licensing rules could come into force in August 2026 and a new Article 4 planning direction could be in place in February 2027, councillors have been told.