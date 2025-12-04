Horror crash in Telford caught on camera as a biker taken to hospital with serious injuries

West Mercia Police said the collision between a car and a motorbike occurred near to The New Dun Cow Bar & Grill on Trench Road.

The aftermath of the crash on Trench Road on Tuesday, December 2

The incident saw the bike and car collide at around 8pm.

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Trench Road in Telford shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, December 2.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No arrests were made. Enquiries are on-going.”