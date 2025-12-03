Two controversial Telford children’s home plans set to be decided next week

One of the proposals, for a property in Donnington, will return to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee for a second time after councillors deferred a decision to go on a site visit.

The other plan for a home for up to three children in Dothill saw 57 objections, including from Wellington Town Council, and was called in to be decided at Wednesday’s meeting (December 3) by Councillor Karen Tomlinson (Liberal Democrats, Shawbirch and Dothill).

Planning officers at the council have recommended that the committee members grant permission to both of the plans.

The plan for the house in Emral Rise, Dothill, lodged by Turnstone Residential Ltd, sparked a furore among locals concerned that elderly people living on the street would see their lives ‘disrupted’.

There are also concerns about noise, a lack of parking, increased traffic, and fears that not all the residents in the area have been notified formally of the proposals.

Council planning officers have, in the meeting papers, said as the proposal “shares similarities to the working of a family home” they “do not consider that there will be any adverse impact on nearby properties by way of noise, dust, odour or light pollution over and above those that would arise from the occupation of the property dwelling”.

Council officers add: “Whilst the proposal is for a children’s care home, it is acknowledged that the site will be operated in a similar manner to a residential dwelling.

“The children being cared for range from the ages seven-17 and are therefore unlikely to have use of a car, with only the carers requiring parking facilities.”

Officials add that the applicant is looking to provide a ‘family home’ to the young persons in its care, rather than institutional settings.

“This approach is also favoured by the statutory regulator, Ofsted, who has been encouraging providers to move away from the more traditional institutional model, having recognised that ‘institutionalised’ persons can then have difficulty transitioning effectively to independent living and the workplace.”

The plan for Bridle Walk in Donnington has also been recommended for approval with officials saying there are “no updates to share in respect of the application”.

Saisha Healthcare wants to use the four-bed property as a home for up to two children between eight and 17 years old who have been diagnosed with a learning disability who are cared for by two members of staff.

Officials added: "There are considered to be no principle or technical reasons to warrant refusal of this application and appropriate conditions have been included to control the future use and management of the site."

The planning committee meeting will be held in public at Southwater One in Telford from 6pm on Wednesday, December 10.