Interfaith Santa drops in on Telford parish council meeting to add new ‘claus’ to agenda

Telford Interfaith Council’s man in red was on the first of this year’s series of weekly tours around the town.

After pulling up the handbrake on his sleigh Santa dropped in to the Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council meeting on Tuesday (December 2) to wish a hearty merry Christmas to all the councillors and their official elves at Hadley Community Centre.

The 2025 Interfaith Santa Sleigh visits are tracked live on Telford Interfaith’s Facebook page.

Santa wishes Councillor Eileen Callear, left, (Telford mayor and chair of Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council) and council clerk Jane Lees, right, a merry Christmas. Picture: LDRS

Tuesday’s flying reindeer visits to Arleston, Wellington, Leegomery and Hadley started off this year’s series of sleigh rides.

Next week (December 9) Santa will be off around Ketley Bank, Oakengates and St Georges.

And the following Tuesday (December 16) Santa will be heading through Horsehay, Lightmoor Village, Aqueduct, Dawley and Lawley.

The interfaith council is encouraging people to come together as communities to meet Interfaith Santa.