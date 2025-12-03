Interfaith Santa drops in on Telford parish council meeting to add new ‘claus’ to agenda
A Telford parish council’s meeting was disrupted when Santa Claus burst into the room.
Telford Interfaith Council’s man in red was on the first of this year’s series of weekly tours around the town.
After pulling up the handbrake on his sleigh Santa dropped in to the Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council meeting on Tuesday (December 2) to wish a hearty merry Christmas to all the councillors and their official elves at Hadley Community Centre.
The 2025 Interfaith Santa Sleigh visits are tracked live on Telford Interfaith’s Facebook page.
Tuesday’s flying reindeer visits to Arleston, Wellington, Leegomery and Hadley started off this year’s series of sleigh rides.
Next week (December 9) Santa will be off around Ketley Bank, Oakengates and St Georges.
And the following Tuesday (December 16) Santa will be heading through Horsehay, Lightmoor Village, Aqueduct, Dawley and Lawley.
The interfaith council is encouraging people to come together as communities to meet Interfaith Santa.