Approval sought for children’s care home in Telford

Ibukun Makinde, of Felyx Capital Limited, in Sutton Coldfield, has asked Telford & Wrekin Council to grant a lawful development certificate for the move.

If council planners agree it would mean that the change from a dwelling to a residential institution would not require full planning permission.

The applicant, acting for Prosper Supported Living Services, has told planners that the property at Admaston Spa, in Admaston, would also need a manager and carers.

“The purpose of the application is to enable the creation of a children’s home for children that have been taken into care permanently,” the applicant writes.

“The property would become a long-term home for up to two children.”

The applicant also mentions using the property for three children.

The documents say that as there would be “little material difference between the current and proposed use” full planning permission is not required.

The applicant quotes a Government minister’s support for the principle of providing places for children to be cared in.

The applicant adds: “The proposed children’s home seeks to replicate as closely as possible a normal family environment.

“This type of provision, which government policy is promoting, is to help children who often, through no fault of their own, have not had good parenting in their early years.”

They add that there are four off-street car parking spaces to the front and it is company policy to encourage staff to use public transport or cycle to work and not to allow on -street parking.

“This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life,” the applicant adds.

The applicant adds that there can be concern that the use would result in more noise and possibly anti-social behaviour “due to the background of the children”.

But they say this has been judged at an appeal to carry “insufficient weight to warrant dismissing the appeal on these grounds”.

They add: “The comings and goings associated with the use would not be materially different from the current use as a family dwelling.”

A period of public consultation on the proposal has opened.

Plans can be seen on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0822).