Three men arrested in police drugs raids in Telford

Three drug warrants were executed at two addresses in Brookside and one in Stirchley on Monday morning (December 1), resulting in the arrests of three men.

Two of the men, aged 45 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, while a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences.

All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond said: "We hope today's warrants show that we take intelligence provided to us by the public seriously and that we will act on it.

"As a result, we have arrested two people in connection with drugs supply into Telford, as well as a third in relation to modern day slavery. All three remain in custody as they assist us with our enquiries.

"It is not okay to bring drugs into our communities, and we encourage people to continue reporting any suspicious activity to us so we can investigate."

Anyone who believes there may be criminal activity in their community is urged to report it online on the West Mercia Police website.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.