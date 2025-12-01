First successes for new voluntary scheme to get disabled Telford people into work

The Connect to Work programme has had its first three successes in breaking down barriers to employment in its first month of operation, out of a total of 28 referrals.

An official for the programme told Telford and Wrekin’s Health & Wellbeing Board that he had seen some of the ‘heartfelt’ emails sent in from people wanting to be a part of the programme that is paid for by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

“There are some really heartfelt stories,” the officer told the board’s meeting on Thursday.

“People saying they have a disability or a health condition and that nobody seems to want, or ‘can you help me’ because they really do want to work, they want that support.”

The committee was told that Connect to Work follows a Government white paper called Get Britain Working.

The DWP is providing Telford & Wrekin Council with an average of £4,000 per person over the first three years of what could go on for longer than five years if the Treasury agrees. The council gets reimbursed in arrears, the meeting heard.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been set an annual target of getting 300 people to start the programme each year.

But it is not being promoted at full tilt yet because officials do not want to create a waiting list, the meeting was told.

The health and wellbeing board met at Telford & Wrekin Council on Thursday, November 27. Picture: LDRS

The committee was told that participation in Connect to Work is voluntary and people can refer themselves. Newly employed specialists will be making contact with places like GP surgeries and veterans groups to make contact with people.

If people are already unemployed they can receive up to 12 months of initial support.

People can also get up to four months of support if their job is at risk due to disability or health issues.

Over five years it is hoped that 928 people will have started the programme and half of them will find work.

It is a strand of the council’s Job Box service and will see 13 full-time employment specialists working when at full speed.