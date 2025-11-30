Firefighters rush to Willow restaurant in Telford town centre after smoke inside premises

Emergency crews were seen outside Willow in Southwater on Saturday night (November 29).

At around 6.47pm the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at the Mediterranean-themed restaurant.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central fire station to the restaurant, alongside an operations officer to coordinate the emergency response.

West Mercia Police officers also attended. A cordon was placed around the restaurant, and several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were seen preparing to enter the building.

According to the fire service, smoke was detected coming from ducting inside the premises. Firefighters carried out a thorough investigation and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and ensure the area was safe.

The stop message - confirming that no further assistance was required - was received by fire control at 7.52pm.

Willow, which is part of the Paragon Group, opened its doors in Southwater last September. The restaurant serves a Mediterranean-inspired menu throughout the day, along with cocktails, coffee and cakes.