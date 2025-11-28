Police warning after 'man dressed all in black' seen lurking in Telford estate in the early hours

The Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said officers had received reports of suspicious activity at about 2am on Thursday (November 27).

A spokesperson for the SNT said: "A man was seen in the Deercote area of Hollinswood, looking into parked cars.

"He reportedly walked onto several driveways, peering into vehicles, and even lifted a frost cover on one car to look inside."

Police said the man is described as approximately "six feet tall, dressed all in black, wearing a black coat with the hood up, which was obscuring his face".

"Please ensure your vehicles are locked and secure and avoid leaving any belongings visible inside," added the spokesperson.

Anyone with information is urged to email the SNT at nedge.snt@westmercia.police.uk.