Hatchback left on its roof after two-car Telford crash

Emergency services say they were called to Priorslee Avenue in Priorslee at around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday) following reports of a road traffic collision.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two hatchback cars, with one ending up on its roof.

The fire service said nobody was trapped in their vehicles, but a spokesperson added: "One vehicle had come to rest on its roof. This was righted using a Tirfor winch. Both vehicles were made safe by fire service personnel using small tools. No further assistance was required."

West Mercia Police said the crash blocked the road for around an hour.

A spokesperson added: "One of the vehicles, a Kia, ended up on its roof; however, no-one was seriously injured. No arrests were made."