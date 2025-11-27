Shoppers queue outside Telford's new Lidl supermarket for opening day

It's been nine months since work began on building the new Lidl store on the site of a former colliery off Old Park Roundabout near Telford town centre.

Now, the town's latest supermarket is welcoming customers after pupils from Newdale Primary School helped open the store for the first time on Thursday (November 27).

A queue formed outside Telford's newest Lidl store ahead of opening

A long queue of residents had formed to see the store open at 8am, with Telford's MP Shaun Davies among the first shoppers of the day.

The opening means the Shropshire town now has three Lidl supermarkets, including stores in Madeley and Hadley.