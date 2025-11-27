Not just a Wetherspoons: Wellington setting out to celebrate William Withering

William Withering, who was born in Wellington in 1741, is now immortalised in a plethora of academic books on botany – and in the name of the town’s Wetherspoons.

The offices of Wellington Town Council in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

Now Wellington Town Council is gearing up to help local organisations to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Mr Withering’s first published work on botany way back in 1776.

A meeting of the events and communications committee on Tuesday (Nov 25) was told that the idea is the brainchild of Rob Francis, of Wellington H2A.

Councillors heard that the idea is to bring community groups together under the umbrella of Flora 250. There has already been a meeting of community groups where attendees were blooming with ideas.

It will highlight flora and fauna within Wellington Town Council’s own events too, and have its own logo and branding, the meeting heard.

The committee was told that it could bring together walking groups, art groups, and involve treasure hunts and tree tours.

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Park Ward) said: “I think it’s absolutely right to celebrate the green space around the area.”

Councillors were full of ideas for bug hunts, foraging, and using the town’s library for talks and activities.

Councillor Emma Holding (Labour, Arleston), chairing the committee, said it would allow a diverse range of groups to become involved.

“A common logo would be available for all the groups who would run their own events,” said Councillor Holding. “It would be bringing groups together and building links for the future.”