Children and carers can be a ‘household’ as Telford planners accept care company’s conversion case

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have told Elpis Children Services Limited that they accept that four young adults and carers can form a household meaning that there is no technical change of use of a property in Great Dawley.

Southwater One in Telford. Picture: LDRS

The decision means that the company does not have to go through the full planning application process for the move.

“Based on evidence in the form of a previous appeal, the Planning Inspectorate ruled that young adults can form a household,” planners have told the care company’s agent.

“Whilst it was not specified the ages which constitutes a young adult, it considered that this could include 16 – 18 years old.

“Therefore, on the balance of probabilities, the application for a proposed use as a supported housing unit at Ardern Avenue, should be granted with specific reference to four young adults aged between 16 and 20 residing within the property, receiving support from care staff.

“It is not therefore considered that a material change of use will occur. The proposed works are therefore permitted development.”

A first attempt for a certificate of lawfulness for the property was rejected by the council in July 2025 because ‘not enough information’ was provided.

Elpis Children Services Limited, which provides semi independent homes for children and young people, wants to use the four bed property for 16-19-year-old care leavers as assisted living to help in the transition from care to independence.

A certificate of lawfulness is not the same as a full planning application for a change of use but is a way of checking with the council whether it accepts the applicant’s case.

Planning agent Simon Smith, of en-plan, near Shrewsbury, had told planners that the change of use falls within permitted development.

“The residents will essentially live as one unit, which is in essence the whole reasoning behind the scheme as this model offers the most support to the residents as they move towards full independence. The council have set a precedent for accepting this argument,” the agent wrote.

“An OFSTED registration application is in progress and OFSTED have requested confirmation from the council of the proposed use class.”

A limited list was consulted including MP Shaun Davies in his role as a borough councillor, Councillor Elise Davies, Great Dawley Parish Council and Shropshire Fire Service. No comments were placed on the council’s website.