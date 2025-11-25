Telford Crematorium to hold Christmas services to allow people to remember loved ones

The Christmas memorial services are being held in the crematorium's chapel in Woodhouse Lane on Tuesday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 16, both at 6pm.

The services are being organised by the teams at C.J. Williams, John Williams, Harry Edwards, and J.R. Williams funeral directors.

The events will feature a live brass band, carols, and renditions on the organ.

Telford Crematorium

A spokesperson for the Telford crematorium said it will be time to remember those dear at Christmas that are no longer with us.

"There will be an opportunity to light a candle in memory of a loved one and leave a personal message on the tree of remembrance," the spokesperson added.

Those wishing to attend should fill on the confirmation of attendance form online, or ring the crematorium on 01952 610612.