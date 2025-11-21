Police called as fire breaks out in doorway of Telford flat
Police were at the scene after a fire broke out in the doorway of a flat in Telford.
The "small fire" in the door to an upstairs flat in Church Parade saw fire crews attend at 6.30pm today (Friday).
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was "small" and all persons were "accounted for".
The spokesperson added that West Mercia Police officers were at the scene.
The police have been approached for further information.