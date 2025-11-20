Three-vehicle crash reported on busy Telford road - firefighters and police called

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Donnington Wood Way in Telford this morning (Thursday).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident at 8.08am.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central to the scene. West Mercia Police officers were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that no ambulance crews were required.

"The incident involved three vehicles," they confirmed. "There were no injuries reported."

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and assisted in moving them to a "place of safety".

The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 8.33am.