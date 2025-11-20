Telford children’s home plan withdrawn after parking issues challenge ‘viability’

Agents for Lovemark Care Ltd have responded after Telford & Wrekin Council officials raised issues of parking arrangements at the property in Hadley and over engagement with its care commissioning team.

General view of Marlborough Road, in Hadley, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Planning agents wrote: “Having consulted with the applicant, we acknowledge the points you have raised.

“While we note that it is not always a requirement to engage with the commissioning team at this early stage, we fully respect and understand your view in this instance.”

Officials had also raised concerns about parking in the Marborough Road area.

“We appreciate that the current submission may give the impression that the applicant has no control over this area, but that is not entirely the case.

“However, we also recognise that the parking issues you have identified would present significant challenges to the viability of the proposal as currently presented.

“In light of the above, the applicant has decided to formally withdraw the application.”

The Telford-based care company had applied to be able to use the property as a residential institution for up to two young people aged 16 to 25.

The children would have been supported by by up to four staff members, including the registered manager, during the day.

The house was a part of a 287-property development approved in 2003 on the site of the former Blockleys brick factory.