Safety operation in Telford finds damage and invalid insurance to Wolverhampton-licensed taxis

Taxis licensed by Wolverhampton Council but operating in Telford were stopped and checked for the first time under a new reciprocal enforcement agreement.

The agreement also authorises Wolverhampton Council licensing officers to carry out the same checks on Telford & Wrekin Council-licensed private hire vehicles and hackney carriages when they are operating within Wolverhampton.

During the operation, Telford & Wrekin Council exercised the new powers to inspect and suspend unroadworthy vehicles, with Shropshire Council officers also in attendance. Inspections took place at NI Park in Newport and at Randlay Car Park on Queen Elizabeth Way, focusing on vehicle safety, compliance and presentation standards.

Several vehicles were stopped with issues including accident-related damage and invalid insurance identified. Non-compliant vehicles were referred to the relevant licensing authority for follow-up action.

Telford & Wrekin Council deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement Councillor Richard Overton said: "This operation has proven the value of cross-boundary enforcement. By working together, we are closing the gaps that once allowed unsafe vehicles to operate unchecked.

"By working together we are sharing knowledge and improving our ability to ensure vehicles are safe for our residents.

"Public safety must always come first. These new powers allow us to act swiftly and decisively, to act against vehicles which are not operating to the required standards."

The agreement aims to prevent licensees from bypassing regulation by working outside their licensing area and follows the Department for Transport's taxi and private hire vehicle licensing best practice guidance.

Hundreds of drivers are licensed by Wolverhampton but live in Telford - and until now, officials in Telford did not have authority to inspect or suspend those drivers when they were operating in the borough.

Sharon Major of West Mercia Police said: "This operation sends a clear message: unsafe or non-compliant vehicles will not be tolerated.

"By working in partnership, we’re using every tool available to protect the public and uphold high standards across our region."

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for resident services at Wolverhampton Council, added: "City of Wolverhampton Council is proud to work with Telford & Wrekin Council in upholding public safety relating to the private hire industry.

"The councils have jointly authorised each other’s enforcement officers, to ensure that officers are equipped with the powers to take action against drivers of unsafe vehicles out of area."

Telford & Wrekin Council says it will continue working closely with neighbouring authorities and police partners to maintain "high standards" across the region’s licensed fleet.