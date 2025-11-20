Parish council in Telford celebrates receiving cancer charity’s Founding Member status

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council has set about raising at least £2,000 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Support’s Sunflower Appeal.

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin nominated the cause as her Chairman’s Charity earlier this year.

And as Councillor Unwin was revealing the latest increased running tally as £1,507 at the council’s meeting on Monday (November 17), parish clerk Katrina Baker revealed that they had received a certificate marking Founding Member status.

Proceedings stopped for an impromptu photo before the meeting continued.

Parish clerk Katrina Baker MBE. left, and Councillor Sheenagh Unwin with the certificate at Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Unwin reported that a Chairman’s Charity bingo event held on Saturday (November 15) had been attended by 50 people, boosing the fundraising total by £150. More events are being planned by the council.

Councillors and council staff took part in a 24-hour bikeathon for the cause in October this year.

The Sunflower Appeal is Lingen Davies Cancer Support’s biggest appeal to date.

It plans to open the Lingen Davies Chemotherapy Centre in Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), and have it up and running by 2029.

Together with existing chemotherapy services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), the development will double capacity across the region. Nothing will be moving from RSH to PRH.

The dedicated new facility will provide for outpatients clinics, up to 30 chemotherapy bays, a lung diagnostic centre, and urology investigations unit.