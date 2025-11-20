Fashion brand Mango to launch new Telford store

The Spanish brand is launching a new shop in the Telford Centre this Friday (November 21) where it will sell women's clothing, footwear and accessories, all designed at its Barcelona studio.

The new 7,000 sq ft store, the company's only site in Shropshire, would reflect Mango's 'New Med' concept, Telford Centre said, with an interior design inspired by the brand's Mediterranean heritage and culture.

The letting of the unit, near Frasers, represents one of the largest fashion store commitments at Telford Centre in recent years and follows the launch of a new Savers store there, also this week.

This latest opening forms part of Mango's expansion plans; the brand is aiming to drive sales and grow its portfolio of stores across the UK and internationally.

The retailer said it was planning to open a further 500 stores globally between 2023 and 2026, including 20 in the UK during 2025.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, said: "We're delighted to welcome Mango to Telford Centre.

"As an internationally recognised fashion brand, Mango brings further depth and variety to our fashion offering as a key retail destination for the Midlands."

Mango was founded in Barcelona in 1984 and posted revenue of around £2.9 billion in 2024.