'Abusive drivers' park in Telford residents' spaces and block driveways after new parking rules introduced, meeting told

New parking rules have been brought in across Hollinswood and Randlay in recent weeks to deal with town centre workers and shoppers who have been leaving their cars all day in residential areas, especially on Deercote.

Deercote is just a short walk away from Telford town centre’s shops and businesses.

But a meeting of Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council heard that free parking is so attractive to some that the problem has been “displaced” to other parts of the same area.

Deercote in Telford before new yellow lines were painted to deal with unofficial parking.

Councillors reported that residents have been “really upset” after challenging people over parking who then became “abusive".

They were told that one resident is so worried about losing his space if he moves his car “that he got an e-bike so he doesn’t have to move it".

Clerk Katrina Baker told the meeting on Monday (November 17) that new lines have been painted across Hollinswood to deal with “unofficial parking” caused by “people using the shops in the town centre".

Officials at Telford & Wrekin Council took action against “obstructive commuter parking” after receiving “public and stakeholder enquiries” over an 18-month period, consultation documents show.

A meeting of Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council was held on Monday, November 17.

The meeting was told that the parish council has now received complaints from both residents and “people who think they ought to park there".

The clerk said the lines have led to “displacement” of parking “into official spaces for the flats".

It has also led to some residents being “blocked in their driveways”, the meeting was told.

She added that Telford & Wrekin Council is monitoring concerns and complaints and the issues will be reviewed “after Christmas”.

“We can bring our concerns and respond as a parish council,” she said.

Councillor Sophia Vaughan-Hodkinson asked whether spaces could be provided in town centre car parks for employees.

“I’ve never seen their car parks full,” she said.

The clerk’s assistant Stuart Fisher said the borough council will be reviewing the situation.

“They will take feedback into account and either let the restrictions stay, remove them or improve them,” he said.

Mr Fisher added that if drivers were blocking drives it is classified as “obstruction” and should be reported to the police.