'We're so glad to have him home!' Telford hotel welcomes back much-loved manager five months after life-changing accident

Motorcyclist Dean Harris was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the A442 Eastern Primary in central Telford on June 4.

Mr Harris, a food and beverage manager at the Mercure Hotel in Telford town centre, was travelling home from work when he was involved in the collision under the footbridge linking Telford Central railway station with the town centre.

Mr Harris was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment and underwent an 18-hour operation the next day - his 25th birthday.

In the aftermath, family members revealed that Dean was likely to be paralysed from the waist down due to the severity of his injuries.

Supporters from the local community raised more than £5,000 for his recovery, and in August a series of fundraising activities were held at his workplace.

On Tuesday this week (November 18), the hotel team welcomed Dean back for lunch, in what was an emotional and significant day for both Dean and his colleagues.

Dean Harris returned to the Mercure Hotel in Telford town centre after he sustained life-changing injuries in a multi-vehicle collision earlier this summer

A social media post by the hotel read: "Today was a truly special day at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel. Our team came together to warmly welcome Dean Harris back to the hotel, five and a half months after his accident after leaving work.

"Dean has always been, and will always remain, an important part of the Mercure family. Having him back with us today meant more than words can express.

"We are incredibly grateful for his strength, his resilience, and the positivity he brings to our team. Here’s to the future with Dean - we’re so glad to have him home."

Dean is still continuing his rehabilitation. The reunion with his colleagues was a morale boost, with the hotel saying they miss him just as much as he misses them.

The hotel also announced plans to continue supporting Dean in his recovery, including raising funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, after crews played a crucial role in saving his life.

A spokesperson said: "The support from the local community helped Dean with his strength to recover during his journey of his new way of life."

When the time is right, Dean will be supported by the Mercure Hotel in his return to work.