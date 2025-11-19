Fire crews rush to home in Telford after blaze sparked by unattended cooking
Multiple fire crews rushed to a home in Telford after a fire broke out due to unattended cooking.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (November 18) reporting a house fire on Miller Meadow.
Three fire crews were sent from Hodnet, Newport and Tweedale fire stations.
According to the fire service, the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using a hose reel jet. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.
The stop message - confirming that no further assistance was required - was received by fire control shortly before 8.30pm.