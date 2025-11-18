Shropshire Star
Close

Opening date revealed for Telford's new Lidl supermarket

Lidl's new supermarket near Telford town centre has an opening date at last - and it's not far off.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

It's been nine months since work began on building the new Lidl store on the site of a former colliery off Old Park Roundabout at The Rock in Telford.

Now an opening date for the store has been revealed - with plans to welcome the first customers next Thursday, November 27.

The company first submitted a planning application for a new supermarket on the site in August 2021, eventually securing permission almost two years later, in April 2023.

Telford's latest Lidl supermarket will open later this month
Telford's latest Lidl supermarket will open later this month