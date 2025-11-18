Opening date revealed for Telford's new Lidl supermarket

It's been nine months since work began on building the new Lidl store on the site of a former colliery off Old Park Roundabout at The Rock in Telford.

Now an opening date for the store has been revealed - with plans to welcome the first customers next Thursday, November 27.

The company first submitted a planning application for a new supermarket on the site in August 2021, eventually securing permission almost two years later, in April 2023.