Telford shop thief who assaulted Greggs and Tesco workers and stole Boots gift sets in 'terrifying' raids is jailed

Jonathan Beatty-Thomas, of Willowfield, Woodside in Telford, has been handed a six-month custodial sentence and been made subject to a 36-month Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Beatty-Thomas pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, two counts of assault, and public order offence at Telford Magistrates Court last Friday (November 14).

The charges related to multiple incidents in the area, including one at Greggs in Wellington town centre on Sunday, November 9, when the 36-year-old began taking several items from the store's shelves.

As he attempted to leave without paying, a member of staff challenged him. Beatty-Thomas responded by kicking the employee before fleeing with £35 worth of food.

On Wednesday, November 12, Beatty-Thomas entered Boots in Telford Centre and stole two gift sets worth £106.

West Mercia Police officers arrested Beatty-Thomas, identifying him as the suspect in both thefts.

During his time in custody, he was also linked to another incident on November 8 at the Tesco Express on Haygate Road, where he assaulted a staff member and stole sandwiches and smoothies.

The CBO, which runs until November 2028, prohibits him from entering Telford Centre (excluding the bus station), Greggs in New Street, Wellington, and Tesco Express in Haygate Road, Wellington.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from the Telford town centre policing team, said: "We are pleased the court has given Beatty-Thomas a custodial sentence... [his] actions have had a terrifying impact on shops and businesses across Telford.

"Not only did he assault a member of staff in Greggs and Tesco Express, but his actions have caused alarm and distress to members of the public.

"I am also glad he has been handed a CBO, which means he cannot enter certain shops within Telford, and if he does breach the order it could mean he faces a further custodial sentence."

Anyone who sees Beatty-Thomas breaching his CBO or committing an offence is urged to report it immediately to West Mercia Police.